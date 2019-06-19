At least 3 thieves break into car dealership in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are investigating a break-in at car dealership in northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident was reported just after 4:30 a.m. at the Truck Depot at 9850 NW 27th Ave.

The business owner told Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos he is working with detectives and reviewing surveillance video to try to find clues that will help them catch the thieves.

According to the owner, at least three thieves drove through the fence of the business.

Miami-Dade police officers discovered thieves had stolen vehicles and broken into the business.

The owner said the crooks got away with two vehicles and more than a dozen sets of keys. He said they also tried to crack open a safe.

They then drove a white SUV through a locked side gate and left the area.

The owner said this is not the first time his business has been burglarized.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

