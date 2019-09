MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Police in Miami Gardens are searching for a missing child.

They are looking for 10-year-old Semaj Major.

Police said he was last seen Saturday near Northwest 213th Terrace and 30th Avenue.

He was wearing a blue shirt with "Fairway Elementary" written on the front, blue shorts and sneakers, police said.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen him is urged to call police.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.