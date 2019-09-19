Suspects in custody after bailout in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - At least two suspects are in custody following a bailout in northwest Miami-Dade, Miami Shores police confirmed.

According to authorities, a Miami Shores police unit pursued a car that matched a description in a case.

The police unit followed the vehicle to the area of Northwest 95th Street and Little River Drive, where the suspects bailed out of the car.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 3 p.m. as numerous police officers were standing outside their vehicles. A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck was also parked nearby and a portion of the area was blocked off to traffic.

A police vehicle and a minivan were visibly damaged.

The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed one of its units was involved in a crash in the area.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.