Bank robber arrested at Dadeland Metrorail Station, Pinecrest officials say

PINECREST, Fla. - A bank robber was arrested earlier this month at the Dadeland Metrorail Station, a Village of Pinecrest spokeswoman said Tuesday in an email.

According to Michelle Hammontree, the bank robbery was reported about 9:30 a.m. May 18 at the Bank of America branch at 9101 S. Dixie Highway.

Hammontree said police arrested Richard White, 65, at the Metrorail station after a witness reported seeing him running across U.S. 1 toward the station.

Hammontree said police shut down outgoing rail service and found the suspect in a train waiting to depart.

White was arrested and the FBI took over the investigation.

No injuries were reported during the bank robbery.

