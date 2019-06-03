Bank robber claimed he had explosive device while demanding money

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. - The FBI is searching for a man they said robbed a bank Monday morning in Miami Springs.

The robbery was reported just before 9 a.m. at the Wells Fargo bank branch at 4299 NW 36th St.

FBI Special Agent Michael D. Leverock said the man told a teller that he had an explosive device on him and demanded money.

No injuries were reported.

Leverock said the amount of money taken will not be released at this time.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

