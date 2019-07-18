Beloved comedian mourned outside his Miami-Dade barbershop

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Overcome with grief, Joan Martinez's loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside Luigi's Clippers Barbershop in Miami-Dade County's West Little River neighborhood to honor him.

Some shared their memories of the 35-year-old entrepreneur and comedian, who was born in the Dominican Republic. He was the father of a 5-year-old girl.

"I have had people come up to me saying how he helped them make rent, how he bought their son a pair of shoes to play baseball," said Juan Reyes, Martinez's cousin. "He has affected so many people."

Martinez was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon when an ongoing altercation with a neighbor escalated into gunfire. The alleged shooter was his neighbor's son, Adrian Dorta-Martinez, police said.

Detectives said Dorta-Martinez became enraged after the victim had another fight with his father because of loud music played at the barbershop.

Dorta-Martinez, who remains in jail without bond, reportedly confronted the victim and then started shooting and chased him until he killed him.

There were rows of candles and loud music during Martinez's candle light vigil.

Martinez was popular on Instagram as La Garata Films. He had more than 100,000 followers. Many of them didn't know him personally, but said Martinez brought laughter and love to his community and didn't deserve to die that way.

Reyes set up a GoFundMe account asking for the community's help so Martinez could be laid to rest in the Dominican Republic.

