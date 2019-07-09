Bicyclist in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - A bicyclist was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital after being struck by a vehicle Monday night, Miami-Dade police said.

The incident happened at 61st Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue.

Police said the cyclist somehow fell into the roadway just before being struck by the vehicle. The victim was taken to the trauma center in serious condition, officials with the Miami-Dade Police Department said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved remains at the scene.

No other details were immediately released.

