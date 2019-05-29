Bicyclist struck, killed on entrance ramp to Golden Glades Interchange

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A bicyclist was killed early Wednesday in a crash on the entrance ramp to the Golden Glades Interchange.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said the bicyclist was crossing the intersection at Northwest 167th Street and Northwest Second Avenue about 5:30 a.m. when he was struck by an SUV that was entering the on-ramp to the Golden Glades Interchange.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A view from Sky 10 showed a yellow tarp covering the body in the middle of the on-ramp.

Just feet away, a bicycle could be seen underneath a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Camacho said the driver of the SUV was cooperating with the investigation.

The on-ramp was closed for several hours.

