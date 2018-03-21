Big Melaleuca East Fire in southwest Miami-Dade now 90 percent contained

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The Big Melaleuca East Fire in southwest Miami-Dade is now 90 percent contained, Florida Forest Service spokesman Scott Peterich said Wednesday.

The fire is burning in the area of Southwest 167th Avenue, between 56th and 57th streets.

Firefighters made a line around the fire to contain it, which they say has been working so far.

Sky 10 was overhead Wednesday morning as the fire was still burning, billowing thick smoke in certain spots.

According to the Florida Forest Service, crews have been battling the fire since about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire has burned about 12 acres as crews continue to work to fully extinguish it.

Authorities said the breezy weather has definitely given first responders something else to deal with.

One firefighter told Local 10 News that nearby homes weren't in any danger at this point and residents nearby should just expect some smoke in the area as crews continue to fight the hot spots.





