Bodies of 2 men found in Goulds identified as those of twin brothers

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The bodies of two men that were found Thursday in an overgrown lot in Goulds have been identified as those of twin brothers Michael and Miking Adams, authorities confirmed Friday.

According to Miami-Dade police, the bodies of the 18-year-olds were found near Southwest 224th Street and Southwest 115th Avenue.

According to autopsy reports for both brothers, the cause of death for each teen has yet to be ruled on "pending further studies."

The probable manner of death was also listed as "pending" in each report.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

