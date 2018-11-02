Body discovered by woman exercising at Scott Park in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A man's body was discovered Friday morning by a woman who was exercising at Scott Park in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

He was later identified as Kevin L. Willis. Police have ruled his death a homicide.

Willis' relatives showed up to the park shortly after his body was found, distraught as a yellow tarp covered his body at the playground.

Police said the woman was exercising at the park when she noticed a man with an injury to his head around 6:15 a.m.

"She saw that something was not right with the individual, so she went to go and get help," Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Carolyn Frazer said.

Police have not said how Willis was killed.

"He is wearing some type of security uniform. We're not sure if he was on his way to work. We're not sure what he was doing at the time," Frazer said.

No other witnesses have come forward, and police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

"If you were like the resident who called the police -- maybe going about your normal duties, exercising and may have seen something, heard something in the night, we're asking that you contact the Miami Gardens Police Department," Frazer said.

People can also submit anonymous tips by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.





Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.