Body found in car trunk outside Walmart in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are investigating a body found in the truck of a car outside a Walmart in Homestead.

A large police presence was seen surrounding a white car in the Walmart parking lot where the body was found.

Sky 10 was overhead when two men and a women were being led away in handcuffs.

A witness told Local 10 she smelled the body coming from the car before police arrived on the scene. A truck has since removed the car from the parking lot.

Police are now attempting to identify the body.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.