Body found outside Miami Gardens funeral home

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A body was found Monday morning outside a funeral home in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens police Officer Nelly Joseph said a passerby spotted the body on the ground in front of the Royal Funeral Service Inc. building on Northwest 27th Avenue about 8:30 a.m.

The body was covered by a yellow tarp by the front door of the building.

"It's unusual," Joseph said.

Police aren't sure how the person died or got there, but there is no sign of foul play at this time.

The body, believed to be of a man in his 30s, hasn't been identified.



