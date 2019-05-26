Body pulled from canal in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Police are investigating after a body was found in a canal in Miami Gardens.

After receiving several calls from neighbors, Miami-Dade underwater recovery officers pulled the body from the water around 5 p.m. Saturday near Northwest 207th Street and Northwest 15th Avenue.

Miami Gardens police said the body was badly decomposed, making it difficult to immediately determine whether the body was male or female.

The medical examiner's office plans to perform an autopsy to learn more about how the person died.

Neighbors told Local 10’s Trent Kelly that the body appeared to be wrapped in a plastic bag.



