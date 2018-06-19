Boy, 10, says he was playing in yard with cousins when he was shot

WEST PERRINE, Fla. - A 10-year-old boy told Local 10 News on Tuesday that he was playing in the front yard of his home in West Perrine Monday afternoon when he was shot.

"I just heard a gunshot and ran to the house," Makaih Smith said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1 p.m. in the 17700 block of Southwest 104th Ave.

Makaih said he ran to take cover, but it was too late. He was shot in the leg -- the bullet penetrating one leg and lodging in another.

"I was playing with my cousins, ran inside, pulled down my pants and saw blood," he said.

Makaih was airlifted to Nicklaus Children's Hospital, while police searched for the shooter.

Authorities do not believe Makaih was the target of the shooting, but said no one else was injured.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

