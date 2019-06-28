Brush fire burns in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A brush fire is burning Friday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the fire was reported just before 2 p.m. in the area of Southwest 128th Street and 129th Avenue.

Authorities said trees caught fire in the area and Florida Forestry officials were called in to assist in extinguishing the blaze.

A warehouse has been evacuated due to its proximity to the flames, authorities said.

Police have also shut down Southwest 128th Street and 137th Avenue.

The cause of the brush fire is unclear.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.