Building fire leaves several homeless in El Portal

Flames destroy car, damage apartment building

By Marcine Joseph - Assignment Editor, Madeleine Wright - Reporter, Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

EL PORTAL, Fla. - Firefighters responded to a fire at a residential building Wednesday afternoon in Miami-Dade County's village of El Portal. 

The one-story apartment building on Northeast Second Avenue and Northeast 90th Street was heavily damaged.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel is still investigating the cause of the fire, which appeared to have started in the garbage area and quickly spread to a parked car and the building. 

According to El Portal Police Department officers, the Red Cross is assisting the building's residents. 

