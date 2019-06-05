Building fire leaves several homeless in El Portal

EL PORTAL, Fla. - Firefighters responded to a fire at a residential building Wednesday afternoon in Miami-Dade County's village of El Portal.

The one-story apartment building on Northeast Second Avenue and Northeast 90th Street was heavily damaged.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel is still investigating the cause of the fire, which appeared to have started in the garbage area and quickly spread to a parked car and the building.

According to El Portal Police Department officers, the Red Cross is assisting the building's residents.

