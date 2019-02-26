Burger King evacuated, Bird Road shut down for police investigation

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Burger King has been evacuated after a police incident in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody, but he may have left something at or near the fast-food restaurant at 7070 Bird Road.

The bomb squad was called to investigate.

A view from Sky 10 showed a bomb squad technician enter the Burger King and walk out a few minutes later.

A bomb squad technician walks out of the Burger King at 7070 Bird Road.

A portion of a nearby storage facility next to the Burger King was also evacuated.

Police have closed a stretch of Bird Road, as well as the entrance and exit ramps to the Palmetto Expressway, as a precaution.



