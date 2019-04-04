Burger King workers fight back after women try to rob restaurant

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two women tried to rob a Miami-Dade County Burger King Tuesday, but employees refused hand over any money, sparking a brawl in the kitchen of the fast-food restaurant, authorities said.

A witness recorded a video of the fight with a mobile phone.

Detective Christopher Sowerby-Thomas, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade County Police Department, said the women entered the restaurant in the 18200 block of South Dixie Highway just before 5 p.m. The women said they had a gun, but they never displayed a weapon, Sowerby-Thomas said.

The video shows one of the women hopping over the counter and repeatedly striking employees with her fists. At one point, one of the women pushes the cash register off the front counter, enraged that the employees would not hand over any money.

After a protracted struggle, the women fled the restaurant empty-handed in a black SUV, Sowerby-Thomas said.

Police are searching for the women and asking for the public's help to find them. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Video credit: Only In Dade

