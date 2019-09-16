Burglar caught sitting in unlocked car says he 'was resting,' police say

Amos Shuler told an officer he "was resting" when he was caught sitting in the front seat of a Mercedes-Benz parked in the driveway of an El Portal home, police say.

EL PORTAL, Fla. - An 18-year-old man suspected of burglary was arrested after telling a police officer who found him sitting in the front seat of a Mercedes-Benz parked in the driveway of an El Portal home early Saturday that he was just "resting," police said.

Amos Shuler faces charges of burglary and petit theft in connection with the incident about 3:45 a.m. on Northeast 86th Street.

According to an arrest affidavit, an El Portal police officer was patrolling the neighborhood when he noticed someone sitting in the driver's seat of the Mercedes-Benz.

When the officer confronted the man, later identified by police as Shuler, he told the officer he "was resting." Shuler also told the officer that he didn't live at the home but was waiting for his mother, the affidavit said.

During a search of Shuler, police found a checkbook belonging to another resident on Northeast 86th Street, Ray Ban sunglasses, a gift card, a necklace and two iPhones, among other stolen items, the affidavit said.

El Portal police are warning residents of recent burglaries to unlocked vehicles. Police are asking all residents to lock their doors and remove any items of value from their vehicles.

