Burglary suspect climbs onto roof of home, falls through aluminum awning

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man who tried to break into a car outside a southwest Miami-Dade County home climbed onto the roof of a house to avoid capture, police said.

The incident occurred early Tuesday in a neighborhood on the corner of Southwest 73rd Place and Southwest 13th Terrace.

Miami-Dade police said a man, later identified as Maike Jufre, 43, was trying to burglarize a car when he got spooked, ran away and ended up on the roof of a nearby home.

It took officers about an hour to coax him off, but Jufre didn't come down easily.

Miami-Dade police try to coax a man on the roof of a home to come down.

The woman who lives at the home told Local 10 News that she was at work when a neighbor called her and told her there was a man on her roof. She said he fell through an aluminum awning attached to the side of her home.

Jufre was placed into the back of an ambulance and taken to an area hospital. His condition wasn't immediately known.

A man who perched himself on a roof of a southwest Miami-Dade County home is placed into the back of an ambulance.

