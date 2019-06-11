Car catches fire outside northwest Miami-Dade County home

This car caught fire outside a home on Northwest 133rd Street early Tuesday.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are investigating how a car caught fire outside a northwest Miami-Dade County home.

The car caught fire in front of a house on Northwest 133rd Street near Northwest 19th Avenue early Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Kirsten Miller said nobody was inside the car when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but at one point the car reignited.

The burning car left a nearby power pole charred. A flatbed truck eventually towed the car away.

Neighbors told Local 10 News they heard strange sounds while the car was burning.

"It was a very scary -- a very scary -- sound," neighbor Queen Evans said. "We didn't know if somebody was banging on the back door or what, but it was very scary. Very loud."

A police officer said nobody was hurt.

