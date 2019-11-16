Car crashes into concrete wall at Miami-Dade school, bursts into flames

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An intense rescue effort was needed near a school in northwest Miami-Dade County early Saturday morning.

An SUV barreled through a fence and slammed into a wall at the West Little River K-8 Center.

The wild chain of events happened just before 6 a.m.

Witnesses said the driver of a black Volvo apparently missed a turn and crashed into a concrete wall, trapping the driver inside.

"The guy came really fast down the street," said witness Kelvin Mata. "He tried to stop but he couldn't stop the car. He almost hit two other cars from the neighbors. Plus, when he hit, he hit really hard so the car caught on fire."

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters had to cut the driver out of his mangled vehicle.

The driver was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center with what appeared to be severe burns.

