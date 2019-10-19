Car destroyed after slamming into garbage truck in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A car was completely destroyed after it collided with a garbage truck early Saturday morning.

The crash happened in the Pinewood neighborhood of northwest Miami-Dade County around 3:30 a.m.

One person was seriously injured in the collision.

"That's dangerous," crash witness Sonja Jackson said. "I'm glad she's alive. Hopefully she survives."

It happened on Northwest 95th Street, close to Northwest 12th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said crews had to use the Jaws of Life to remove the car's roof and door in order to rescue the driver, who was trapped by the dashboard.

She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

