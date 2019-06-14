Car plunges off overpass at Golden Glades Interchange, catches fire

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A car fell off an overpass, plummeted several dozen feet to the ground and landed on Interstate 95, catching fire.

A tow truck driver told Local 10 News he was taking a nap under the overpass about 2 a.m. Friday when he heard what sounded like an explosion, waking him up.

He then saw a badly injured woman emerge from the wreckage, while a man was unresponsive.

Firefighters extinguished the flames from the burning car.

The mangled and charred vehicle was eventually removed from the southbound lanes of I-95.

Southbound lanes of I-95 were shut down at the Golden Glades Interchange during the crash investigation.

