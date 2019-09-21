Car slams into police cruiser that had just pulled over wrong-way driver on I-95

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An officer-involved crash on I-95 caused delays for drivers early Saturday morning.

That officer pulled over a wrong-way driver when suddenly, another driver slammed into the officer's cruiser.

The chain reaction crash blocked all southbound express lanes on I-95 south of the Golden Glades interchange.

Miami-Dade police said the officer had just stopped a driver who was traveling north in the southbound lanes.

Police said remarkably, no one was hurt in the multivehicle crash.

Several Customs and Border Protection officers were on scene, as well, though authorities said they had just stopped to assist.

Police have since cleared the scene and all lanes have reopened.



