Car stolen after being taken to dealership for oil change

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Police are searching for the thieves who crashed their way into a South Florida car dealership before making off with at least one vehicle.

One victim, identified only as Carmen, told Local 10 News her car was swiped from the service area Friday at the Lehman Autoworld dealership in Miami Gardens.

"Why would they steal my car?" Carmen wondered. "They jumped the wall of the dealership, is what he told me, and then they went for another car first and used that car to break through the gates."

Once the gates were open, the thieves drove away in Carmen’s 2013 Hyundai that was in for an oil change.

Carmen said her car has been recovered and no one was hurt during the ordeal.

But it's the location of her keys that has her spreading this urgent message to other drivers.

A representative from Lehman told Local 10 News that they, in fact, did leave her keys in the car unlocked overnight, but they said it was in a secure service garage with cameras and 24-hour security.

They call this just an unfortunate situation that was addressed right away, but it's still mind boggling to Carmen, who believes this should have never happened.

"You are taking your car to do a regular check and it doesn't come back to you? I feel that consumers should know, be careful," she warned.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.