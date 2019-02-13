1 student arrested, 5 given civil citations for fighting at Homestead Senior High School

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A chaotic scene unfolded Tuesday at Homestead Senior High School when several students got into a fight.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesman John Schuster said two girls started fighting at lunchtime, which caused more girls to jump in and a large crowd to gather at the school in the 2300 block of Southeast 12th Avenue.

He said a total of five female students were given civil citations for fighting and one female student was arrested by Miami-Dade Schools Police. According to the arrest report, more than 100 students were involved in the disturbance.

"I attempted to restore order by issuing loud verbal commands for the crowds to disperse and stop fighting to no avail," Officer Jason Whiting said in the report.

Cellphone video shows students running, screaming and jumping up and down while trying to get a view of the fight.

"A whole bunch of students gathering around, watching the fight, pushing each other, shoving each other," Homestead High School senior Mekhi Gardner said.

***Warning: Profanity used in video that some may find offensive.

One video shows a female student getting restrained on the ground outside by a police officer, while another video shows at least two police officers and a school employee trying to restrain a second girl on the floor.

According to the report, officers used a Taser to stunned the second girl. Whiting said the crowd was unruly and the female student ignored his commands.

"After responding to an emergency request for back-up from Miami-Dade Schools Police, the female in the video was being taken into custody by our officer for fighting. She has been arrested and charged with Interference with an Educational Institution and Resisting an Officer Without Violence," the department said in a statement. "Supervisory personnel are aware of the video and are reviewing the incident to ensure compliance with our policies and procedures."

According to students, the fight was just one of several that broke out Tuesday at the school.

"Students think it's cool and all, but at the end of the day, it just makes parents look at us bad," sophomore Judith Romelus said.

