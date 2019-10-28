Charges dropped against man arrested for brutal bar brawl

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Charges have been dropped against a man police arrested after an all-out bar brawl in Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video shows a brutal fight that took place on March 31.

One person was stabbed in the face outside of Asturias Bar and Lounge located at 4687 West Flagler St.

Six months later, police arrested 52-year-old Jorge Crusellas-Sotolongo despite his assertion that he was not even there.

"They had him at the police station for seven hours prior to arresting him," said attorney Mark Eiglarsh. "During the seven hours, they should have checked video surveillance."

Crusellas-Sotolongo ended up spending a day in jail and paying thousands of dollars in bail and legal fees. Now, he has a blemished criminal record.

"He is a hard working guy with no record until this point," Eiglarsh said. "He is a father of two children, grandfather to two. He works very hard every day and it should never have happened."

Crusellas-Sotolongo said he is doing better now, but the experience left him scarred.

He and his attorney are pushing a change in police policy to prevent this from happening to anyone else.

