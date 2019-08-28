Chemical leak at flower shop prompts hazmat team

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A hazardous materials team was called to a chemical leak at a flower shop Wednesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Kirsten Miller said firefighters were called about 2 a.m. in reference to "some kind of cloud coming from a building" about a half-mile from Miami International Airport.

When firefighters arrived, they saw a "chemical cloud" coming from The Queen's Flowers on Northwest 25th Street.

Nobody was inside at the time, but firefighters secured the area while they made their way inside to make sure the leak was contained.

"With this kind of call, we move very slow and very cautiously," Miller said. "We make sure that there's nobody in the area."

It's not immediately known what the chemical was that leaked.



