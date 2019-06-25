Child nearly drowns in pool at west Miami-Dade home, authorities say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A child nearly drowned Tuesday afternoon at a home in west Miami-Dade County, authorities confirmed.

The incident was reported in the area of Southwest 138th Place and 13th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the child's parents took him or her to an MD Now Urgent Care center on Flagler Street.

The child was then taken by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

The child's age and condition have not been released.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.