Christopher Columbus High School regrets using caged tiger, live animals at prom

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The principal of a Miami-Dade County high school said he regrets using a caged tiger as the main attraction at Friday's jungle-themed prom.

"Upon reflection, we regret the decision to have live animals at our prom," Christopher Columbus High School Principal David Pugh said in a statement Monday morning. "This decision in no way reflects the Marist values, teachings of the Catholic Church and/or the accomplishments of our young and that of our distinguished alumni. We remain proud of the work we do in our community by raising awareness for pediatric cancer, autism and our homeless veterans, to name a few."

Social media posts showed a caged tiger being rolled into the prom at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel near Miami International Airport.

The school has received plenty of backlash for its use of the tiger, a lemur, two macaws and an African fennec fox at the prom.

An earlier statement from the school said the animals were provided by facilities that are licensed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

"The tiger, which was displayed for a few minutes in a cage, was never harmed or in danger, was not forced to perform, was always accompanied by his handlers, and for the great majority of the time was laying down in a relaxed state, facing away from the audience," the earlier statement said.

But that's not the way Ron Magill of Zoo Miami sees it.

"This tiger's not celebrating. This tiger's not having a party," Magill told ABC News. "This tiger is being stressed out."

Magill said he was shocked that the school decided to bring a caged tiger to its prom and "didn't know what they were thinking."

"It's not even walking," Magill said. "It's going back and forth, back and forth; its tail is slashing back and forth; its ears are going into helicopter mode -- all signs of distress."

Students who spoke to Local 10 News said they believe the incident is being blown out of proportion.

"They were just trying to make the prom special," one senior said.

He said the tiger didn't seem distressed.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.