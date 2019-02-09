Coast Guard suspends search for pilot who crashed off Bay Harbor Islands

MIAMI - The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Saturday for a cargo pilot whose plane crashed Friday off the coast of Bay Harbor Island.

The 1955 Convair C-131B cargo plane was traveling from the Bahamas to Opa-locka when it crashed about 13 miles east of Bay Harbor Islands just after noon Friday.

The Coast Guard said the search for the pilot, who was not identified, encompassed 364 nautical miles and lasted about 21 hours.

The crew of a Coast Guard plane, already in the air on a training mission, spotted the plane's co-pilot, 28-year-old Rolland Silva, on Friday floating on a life raft.

A Coast Guard helicopter pulled Silva from the water and he was eventually taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Relatives said he was conscious and doctors were treating his injuries. He was listed in stable condition.

A representative of Miami Lakes-based Conquest Air Cargo released a statement saying the pilot declared an emergency and attempted to a water landing during during a return from a cargo delivery. The company provides daily flights between Opa-locka and Lynden Pindling International Airport in the Bahamas.

It appeared the aircraft broke up after it hit the water. Investigators determined the aircraft was damaged beyond repair.

