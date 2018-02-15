'Code Brown' lifted after alert given at Miami-Dade Metro Justice Building

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade Metro Justice Building was under lockdown Thursday morning after a Code Brown was issued inside the courthouse.

A Code Brown refers to a threat or incident within the building and employees and guests are to seek shelter where they are.

Local 10's Glenna Milberg received a text from a judge who was locked in their chambers along with assistant state attorneys

After 30 minutes, the alert was lifted and the lockdown ended.

