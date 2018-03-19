Company building FIU bridge deletes social media accounts

MIAMI - The company responsible for construction of the pedestrian bridge that collapsed just off the Florida International University campus has gone dark on social media.

The Facebook and Twitter sites for Munilla Construction Management (MCM) have been deleted, although the company's website is still operating.

On the website, the company says it deactivated the social media pages "out of consideration to the families and victims" of the accident and for the "safety of our employees."

A message expressing the South Florida family-owned company's thoughts after the bridge collapse remains on the homepage of mcm-us.com, along with a message refuting a report that claimed the company was responsible for an accident on a job site at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

MCM's Twitter handle, @WeAreMCM, can no longer be found on the social media platform, and the company's Facebook page is also missing.

