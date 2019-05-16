Couple injured in shooting while sitting in car, drive to gas station for help

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man and a woman were wounded in a shooting while sitting in a car Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

The shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 30th Avenue and Northwest 46th Street, Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said.

Several shots were fired while the couple were sitting in a car parked in front of a home on Northwest 46th Street, Zabaleta said.

The shooter or shooters fled, as did the wounded driver, who drove to a nearby Chevron gas station to call 911.

Zabaleta said the man was shot several times and airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, while the woman, who was grazed by a bullet and had some cuts from the broken glass, was taken to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries.

A car's windows are shattered after a shooting that injured a man and a woman while they were sitting inside.

A witness said the victims were both bleeding when they drove to the gas station. The woman was able to walk out of the car and onto a gurney. The man, who was in the driver's seat, was conscious, but he needed help to get out of the car.

The car's windows were shattered.

Both victims were in stable condition, Zabaleta said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

