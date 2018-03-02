Cows run amok in northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Holy cow!

Several cows were spotted on the loose Friday morning roaming a northwest Miami-Dade County neighborhood.

Sky 10 was flying above the area of Northwest 186th Street and Northwest 87th Avenue, where several cows were seen wandering.

The cows were seen cutting through a backyard, strolling down a street and no doubt receiving plenty of stares from passing drivers.

One mamma cow even had a calf following close behind her as they made their way onto a front porch.

About a dozen cows could be seen strolling in a field adjacent to the neighborhood where the rogue cows were roaming.

