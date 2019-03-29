Crash shuts down all lanes of Dolphin Expressway near Northwest 87th Avenue

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - All lanes of the Dolphin Expressway were shut down Friday morning after a bad crash, authorities said.

The crash occurred near Northwest 87th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said all east and westbound lanes will be closed as crews work to extricate a person from a vehicle.

Authorities said the victim will be airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.