Crews hit setback while trying to plug wastewater line

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Crews have hit a setback while trying to fix a major sewage spill impacting parts of Miami-Dade County, including numerous parks.

County officials told Local 10 News Friday that they're still working to plug the wastewater line that is still spilling sewage.

The job, they said, might be harder than first thought due to the pipe's condition.

The broken line near 2500 NE 163rd St. is 12 feet under the water's surface.

They're also working on measures to lessen the impact this could have.

A precautionary water advisory remains in effect at several popular parks, including Oleta River State Park, Greynolds Park, Haulover Inlet and Maule Lake.

Other affected areas include the beaches located about 500 feet to the north and south of Haulover Inlet, as well as the beach in Bal Harbour, just south of Haulover Inlet.

While the repairs are being made, residents in northeast Miami-Dade County are being asked to conserve water to decrease the impact on the wastewater system.

