Crews use hand tools to pry 2 people from crashed vehicle

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews rescued two people who became trapped inside a car Sunday morning after a crash in northwest Miami-Dade County.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a gate and then a parked trailer just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday near Northwest 32nd Avenue and Northwest 73rd Street.

Crews used hand tools to safely pull the victims from the car, the spokesperson said. Paramedics transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Their conditions were not disclosed.

