Crime Stoppers seeks information about shooting that left woman dead

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is seeking information about the shooting death of a woman that occurred in southwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Southwest 224th Street and 115th Court.

Police said the woman, identified as Marquis "Kiki" Fantroy, was shot in the upper torso.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

No arrests have been made and police don't have details on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



