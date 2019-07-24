Crooks burglarize Miami police car, then shoot at witness

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - After breaking into a Miami police officer's patrol car, some burglars shot at a neighbor who caught them in the act, police said.

The shooting and burglary took place in the driveway of a home on Northwest 140th Street near Northwest Fifth Avenue in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by Local 10 News shows a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt shining a flashlight into a Miami police officer's cruiser shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Moments later, he pushes against the passenger side window and his fist breaks through.

Surveillance video showed two men breaking into a Miami police car parked in the driveway of a home on Northwest 140th Street.

Police said he and another man managed to steal a flashlight.

A short time later, Modlyn Jean happened to drive by and witnessed the break-in on his way home, so they shot at his car.

One of the bullets went through the engine of Jean's car.

The crooks got away by the time Jean called police.

Although shaken up, Jean is just grateful it didn't turn out worse.

"I'm lucky I didn't die," he said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.