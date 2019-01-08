Cuban reggaeton artist arrested in North Miami over hit-and-run crash

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - An up-and-coming popular Cuban reggaeton artist was arrested in North Miami after leaving the scene of a car crash

On Friday, police officers arrested Juan Ruslán Pérez Samá, who is better known as "Kokito" and is a member of the Cuban trio "El Negrito, El Kokito y Manu Manu."

Pérez Samá, 25, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash, after police say he ran a stop sign, crashed into another car and walked away near Northwest 127th Street and 13th Avenue in North Miami.

The victim complained about head injuries, the report said, and was treated at the scene. Pérez Samá was driving a gray 2018 Honda Civic registered to someone else.

According to the police report, the owner of the vehicle arrived to the crash site and convinced Pérez Samá to return to the scene. ARTIST'S MUSIC

