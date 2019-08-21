Cuban stowaway applies for asylum in Miami, attorney says

Twitter/@Srt_lex

MIAMI - Yunier Garcia was working as a baggage handler at José Martí International Airport in Havana, Cuba, when he decided to risk his life.

Garcia, 26, quietly hid with the luggage in the belly of a Swift Air charter flight for about 40 minutes, and he made it to the Miami International Airport on Friday.

"I can't really say what Yunier was thinking," said Lorena Duarte, his immigration attorney, adding that "as he worked there he saw possibilities or opportunities he could take advantage of."

Duarte said Garcia has a pending asylum claim. She said his stunt exposed flaws in Cuba's airport security and that could make him a prime target for persecution.

During a recent meeting with immigration officials, Duarte said "he was able to give a good narrative of his experience in Cuba and his fears of returning."

President Barack Obama put an end to the "wet foot, dry foot" policy. For decades, the policy provided a path to citizenship to Cubans who arrived in the U.S. Cubans are now filing "credible fear" asylum claims.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.