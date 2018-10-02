Customer films armed robbery of McDonald's in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A McDonald's customer captured cellphone video of an armed robbery last month at the fast-food restaurant in southwest Miami-Dade.

The robbery was reported the night of Sept. 21 at the McDonald's at 11575 Quail Roost Drive.

According to an incident report, two men, who had their faces covered with their hoodies, walked up to the drive-thru window, pointed guns at the employee and demanded money from the register.

Police said the employee handed the thieves the register tray, which contained $706.10.

Police said the robbers then ran away in an unknown direction.

A customer who was parked in the drive-thru line recorded the incident on his cellphone and posted it on social media.

Anyone with information about the thieves' identities is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.