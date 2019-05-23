Dairy Queen manager beaten after throwing pot of hot grease at employee, police say

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Two adults and two juveniles were arrested Thursday, two days after an incident led to a brawl that was captured on surveillance video outside a Dairy Queen in Homestead, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. at the Dairy Queen at 3330 NE Eighth St.

Alicia Hodge, 42, (left) and Belinda Ahwach, 52, are facing charges in connection with an incident at a Dairy Queen in Homestead, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Homestead Police Department, an employee's mother went to the Dairy Queen Tuesday to confront the manager, identified as Belinda Ahwach, 52, after her daughter complained that the woman was mistreating her.

An arrest report stated that Ahwach claimed she and the employee had previously gotten into an argument after Ahwach asked the girl to take her break.

Police said the girl's mother, identified as Alicia Hodge, 42, and Ahwach got into an argument and Hodge used her finger to push the manager's head.

Hodge and her daughter then went outside the Dairy Queen to wait for police, along with another family member.

Surveillance video shows Ahwach going into the kitchen area and filling a pot with hot grease, authorities said.

Police said she then went outside and threw the hot grease in the direction of the employee, who suffered minor burns.

Surveillance video shows the employee and a family member attacking Ahwach as the manager crawls back inside the business, police said.

After reviewing all of the surveillance video, detectives arrested Ahwach and Hodge, as well as the employee and relative, who are both minors.

Ahwach faces charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

Hodge, her daughter and their relative face charges of simply battery.



