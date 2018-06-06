Dashcam video shows trooper track down driver who struck her patrol car

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol has released dashboard camera video of a trooper who tracked down and arrested a driver who struck her patrol car as she conducted a traffic stop on Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade County.

Trooper Vanessa Franceschi suffered back injuries after a white Honda Civic slammed into the back of her patrol car April 24 near Northwest 41st Street.

Franceschi pursued the fleeing driver, who traveled as fast as 100 mph while trying to make a getaway.

The video shows the car driving off the highway, weaving in and out of traffic and onto the shoulder. Eventually, Franceschi's car forces the fleeing car into a guardrail.

According to the arrest report, the driver, identified as Raumel Quntero, mentioned he intentionally struck Franceschi's patrol car.

Trooper Vanessa Franceschi chased down the driver who struck her patrol car and injured her on Florida's Turnpike.

Quntero, 20, of Hialeah, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and leaving the scene of a crash with injuries.

Franceschi was taken to Baptist Hospital to be treated. She remains on medical leave.

