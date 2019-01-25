Dead dog found in dog food bag after police investigate dog fighting claim

Glenn Carlton Smith, 52, was arrested Jan. 24 after six injured dogs were found in the backyard of his home and a seventh dog was found dead in a nearby field, authorities said.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A dead dog was found in a dog food bag Thursday after police responded to a home in Brownsville to investigate a claim about dog fighting, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, someone called police, saying dog fighting was going on at a home at 4515 NW 22nd Court and some dogs had possibly been killed at the home.

Police said they responded to the home and the suspect, Glenn Carlton Smith, 52, allowed them inside to check on the welfare of his dogs.

According to the arrest report, Smith had six neglected and injured dogs that were locked in separate cages in his backyard.

Officers also saw two treadmills and a scale, which are normally used to fight and/or train dogs for fighting, the report stated.

Authorities said one of the dogs had a possible broken leg and another dog had cuts, dog bites and blood stains on its face.

The person who called 911 spoke with detectives at the scene and told them Smith was seen carrying a dead dog in a dog food bag toward a vacant open field, just north of his home.

Police said the detectives went to the field and found the dead dog inside the bag.

The black dog had puncture wounds to its head and face, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, the same type of dog food bags were seen by detectives in the rear bed of Smith's pickup truck in the backyard.

Smith was arrested on charges of animal cruelty and training or breeding animals to fight.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.