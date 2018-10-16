Death investigation underway after body found in dumpster in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A death investigation is underway after a body was discovered inside a dumpster in Homestead.

The body was discovered Tuesday behind an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Southwest Third Street.

The Homestead Police Department apparently received a call regarding the body being found and have since handed over the investigation to Miami-Dade police.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after noon as authorities had two dumpsters blocked off with crime scene tape.

No other details were immediately released.





