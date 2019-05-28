Denied free fries, woman brawls with Burger King workers, prosecutors say

MIAMI - A Hialeah woman was arrested Monday after police said she tried to rob a Miami-Dade County Burger King because employees would not give her and her girlfriend free french fries.

The robbery turned into a brawl when the employees refused to hand over any money, authorities said.

Natasha Bagley, 42, faces charges of burglary with assault or battery, armed robbery and criminal mischief. Prosecutors said Bagley carried out the attempted robbery with her girlfriend, but that woman has not been apprehended.

Bagley appeared in bond court Tuesday. Prosecutors said the incident began when Bagley and her girlfriend demanded free french fries at the Burger King in the 18200 block of South Dixie Highway just before 5 p.m. on April 2. When the employees refused and insulted Bagley's girlfriend, the women jumped over the counter and demanded money from the cash register, prosecutors said.

The employees did not comply and the women and the workers began fighting in the kitchen area, prosecutors said. At one point, one of the women threatened to strike a worker in the face with a gun, prosecutors said.

Video credit: Only In Dade

A witness recorded a video of the fight with a mobile phone. The women do not display a weapon in the video.

Toward the end of the video, one of the women pushes the cash register off the front counter, enraged that the employees would not hand over any money. The women later fled the restaurant in a black SUV, police said.

Bagley is currently being held without bond at Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

